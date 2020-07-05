Advertisement

Illinois announces 639 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 639 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

The new figures bring the total to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths so far in Illinois. The six deaths are the lowest in a 24-hour period since March 25, when three deaths were announced.

The new deaths reported Sunday included one woman and one man in their 60s, and two women and one man in their 80s in Cook County, as well as one man in his 90s in Champaign County.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 27,235 specimens for a total of 1,761,706.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for the week of June 28-July 4 is 2.6 percent.

