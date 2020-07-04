Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash took palce at the intersection of Route 173 and Illinois 251 at 4:50 p.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. The other vehicle was occupied by a woman who was driving westbound on 173. She was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be minor injuries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was not injured. The Illinois State Police are investigating the collision.

