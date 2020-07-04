Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service.
Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash took palce at the intersection of Route 173 and Illinois 251 at 4:50 p.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. The other vehicle was occupied by a woman who was driving westbound on 173. She was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be minor injuries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was not injured. The Illinois State Police are investigating the collision.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Savanna Brito
High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

News

Local lawmakers explore how downstate COVID-19 executive order ruling could impact Rockford region

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After a downstate judge rules Governor J.B. Pritzker is overstepping his authority when it comes to COVID-19 executive orders, local lawmakers discuss what this ruling means for the Rockford region.

News

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson is asymptomatic.

News

Water safety tips: Experts say preparation is key

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“The more air you can get into your lungs the better. That will help keep you up, but also get you into a more nose up position where you can kind of lay on your back. You can get better flotation that way,” said Bremer.

Latest News

News

Fundraiser started for 2-year-old girl killed in Thursday crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, the two-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near the 5900 block of Guilford Road around 3:15 p.m.

News

Ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police say the suspects are two Black men, approximately 20-year-old, both with thin builds dressed in all black.

News

Family displaced, 25 firefighters respond to apartment fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fire crews were on scene at 3525 Normandy Ave.

News

Gunshot victim takes himself to local hospital, police investigating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A residence and a parked vehicle were also struck.

News

Man charged with battery of police officer after alleged retail theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief struggle, the suspect, 45-year-old David Strebing of Rockford, was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois seeking new poet laureate, state’s 1st since 2017

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bradley University professor Kevin Stein was the most recent Illinois poet laureate, serving from 2003 to 2017.