Advertisement

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Fireworks
Fireworks(WIFR)
By Savanna Brito
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Staying safe while making the right choices, that’s the name of the game this Fourth of July, as Winnebago County officials share tips to avoid contracting covid-19 this holiday.

“Each time you’re thinking about what you’re gonna do, where you’re gonna travel, what your plan is to do, think about how can I make it as safe as possible?” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says. “Understanding we can’t eliminate all risk. But how can we avoid the high risk.”

High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

"You have to be thoughtful. No one's going to tell you yes or no." Says Martell

Dr. Martell also says you should assess the risk.

"If you can take on those exposures, you as an individual can make that choice" Martell says.

Most stateline communities grounded their firework shows. But organizations like the Rockford Rivets, allow you to enjoy the show from the comfort of your car.

“We’re putting things in place to keep social distancing and remind people to keep their social distancing.” Rockford Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer says. “We’re putting in extra hand sanitizer stations, wipe stations, things like that.”

Rockford Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer says the Rivets cleared plans with the Winnebago County Health Department to bring activities back to the stadium.

"We presented them a second plan for the fireworks show The additional twist to that was that we are gonna utilize the parking lot and space people out." Bauer says.

"We want people to celebrate our nation. We want them to enjoy the things that are safer versus high risk." Martell says.

Items to keep with you wherever you celebrate the holiday include hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, water, and of course, your face coverings.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service.

News

Local lawmakers explore how downstate COVID-19 executive order ruling could impact Rockford region

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After a downstate judge rules Governor J.B. Pritzker is overstepping his authority when it comes to COVID-19 executive orders, local lawmakers discuss what this ruling means for the Rockford region.

News

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson is asymptomatic.

News

Water safety tips: Experts say preparation is key

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“The more air you can get into your lungs the better. That will help keep you up, but also get you into a more nose up position where you can kind of lay on your back. You can get better flotation that way,” said Bremer.

Latest News

News

Fundraiser started for 2-year-old girl killed in Thursday crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, the two-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near the 5900 block of Guilford Road around 3:15 p.m.

News

Ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police say the suspects are two Black men, approximately 20-year-old, both with thin builds dressed in all black.

News

Family displaced, 25 firefighters respond to apartment fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fire crews were on scene at 3525 Normandy Ave.

News

Gunshot victim takes himself to local hospital, police investigating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A residence and a parked vehicle were also struck.

News

Man charged with battery of police officer after alleged retail theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief struggle, the suspect, 45-year-old David Strebing of Rockford, was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois seeking new poet laureate, state’s 1st since 2017

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bradley University professor Kevin Stein was the most recent Illinois poet laureate, serving from 2003 to 2017.