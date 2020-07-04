Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Staying safe while making the right choices, that’s the name of the game this Fourth of July, as Winnebago County officials share tips to avoid contracting covid-19 this holiday.

“Each time you’re thinking about what you’re gonna do, where you’re gonna travel, what your plan is to do, think about how can I make it as safe as possible?” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says. “Understanding we can’t eliminate all risk. But how can we avoid the high risk.”

High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

"You have to be thoughtful. No one's going to tell you yes or no." Says Martell

Dr. Martell also says you should assess the risk.

"If you can take on those exposures, you as an individual can make that choice" Martell says.

Most stateline communities grounded their firework shows. But organizations like the Rockford Rivets, allow you to enjoy the show from the comfort of your car.

“We’re putting things in place to keep social distancing and remind people to keep their social distancing.” Rockford Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer says. “We’re putting in extra hand sanitizer stations, wipe stations, things like that.”

Rockford Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer says the Rivets cleared plans with the Winnebago County Health Department to bring activities back to the stadium.

"We presented them a second plan for the fireworks show The additional twist to that was that we are gonna utilize the parking lot and space people out." Bauer says.

"We want people to celebrate our nation. We want them to enjoy the things that are safer versus high risk." Martell says.

Items to keep with you wherever you celebrate the holiday include hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, water, and of course, your face coverings.

