Toelke commits to Memphis for volleyball

By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Tabytha Toelke’s summer is only getting busier and busier.

She’s not only training three days a week at Dakota, but she’s also doing the same with her club volleyball, basketball and softball teams.

Somewhere in her schedule, she found the time to pick a college.

After guiding the Indians to their first sectional championship in five years, Toelke officially committed to the University of Memphis.

The Dakota senior was drawing interest from other Division I programs such as Belmont and Eastern Michigan.

After being named to the all-state team for a second straight season, Toelke says the reason she went with the Tigers was because the coaching staff made her feel like she was at home.

“I think the fact that when I went to go visit their campus, it just felt like a place that I could be at for the next four years,” said Toelke. “The coaching staff is amazing and there’s also a girl on my club team that also committed there so I think that helped my choice too. Somewhere that I thought could be my home ad somewhere inviting and a friendly community and a competitive level.”

