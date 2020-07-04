Advertisement

Heat and humidity expands this week with very little rain in near future

The holiday weekend will go down as a hot one. But the heat is just getting started and will expand this week.
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The holiday weekend will go down as a hot one. But the heat is just getting started and will expand this week. More 90s are in the forecast and higher dew points will also come back to the Stateline once the middle of the week comes around.

Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 90s and humidity values backing off a tad. Yes it will still be humid but with dew points in the 60s, it definitely won’t feel as moist and humid compared to what’s coming this week. Take a peek at the Muggy Meter below and you’ll see that soon, dew points in the upper 60s, lower 70s and eventually mid-to-upper 70s return.

Humidity surges in the Stateline next week.
Humidity surges in the Stateline next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of this, you can expect peak indices to go up. The heat will expand even further as the jet stream continues to move away from Northern Illinois. When this happens, the heat that’s currently building in the middle of the country will move into the Stateline. Then both our temperatures and dew points go up, which will make it feel even more steamy, humid and hot. If you think the holiday weekend is a hot one, peak heat indices are likely in spots to hit or even surpass 100° by the middle of the week.

The Jet Stream, which carries cooler Canadian Air will retreat further.
The Jet Stream, which carries cooler Canadian Air will retreat further.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The jet stream continues to move north and the building heat will expand here midweek.
The jet stream continues to move north and the building heat will expand here midweek.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Peak heat indices in the Stateline will hit or surpass 100°.
Peak heat indices in the Stateline will hit or surpass 100°.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With the further expansion of heat and humidity, it’s important to remember how to stay safe in these conditions. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, stay hydrated constantly and if needed take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. If you plan to be out in the sun for a long duration of time, sunscreen is also essential! UV indices will top out at 10-11 at times, which means skin can be burned in 12-15 minutes if not applied with sunscreen. You can see even more safety tips in the graphic below.

Follow these tips and more to stay safe in the prolonged heat pattern.
Follow these tips and more to stay safe in the prolonged heat pattern.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Looking longer range, you will need to water your plants and lawns because the Stateline has very little, if any rain in the forecast in our near future. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors a higher probability for above average temperatures through mid-July and below average precipitation. The farmers are in the heart of the growing season because at this time, we need about 1″ of rain a week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look too promising for that.

You will definitely need to continuously water your garden and use the sprinklers on lawns.
You will definitely need to continuously water your garden and use the sprinklers on lawns.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (July 12-18, 2020)
Latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (July 12-18, 2020)(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (July 12-18, 2020)
Latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (July 12-18, 2020)(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

