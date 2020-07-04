Advertisement

A steamy holiday weekend in store, even hotter next week

Temperatures in the 90s are the new normal when it comes to the Stateline weather pattern for the next several days.
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures in the 90s are the new normal when it comes to the Stateline weather pattern for the next several days. While the holiday weekend will be a bit less humid, this is only temporary as the humidity looks to build up in a big way as next week approaches.

The 90s will continue throughout the course of the holiday weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking practically identical weather-wise. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Luckily, dew points will stay in the 60s which won’t keep the humidity as at high of levels we’ve previously seen. Yes it will still be humid but not as much compared to what’s coming.

A hot, slightly less humid holiday weekend is upon us.
A hot, slightly less humid holiday weekend is upon us.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With it being a holiday weekend, it’s important to remember to stay safe outside! The UV index throughout the Stateline will be quite high throughout the weekend and even into next week. If you don’t have sunscreen, you can burn in as little as 12-15 minutes. If you’re sensitive to heat, be sure to always find some shade when needed and limit your time outside. Of course don’t forget to stay hydrated throughout the holiday festivities as well. Keep these tips in mind because temperatures next week will involve the continued mindset of these rules.

UV indices will be quite high this weekend and beyond. Remember these tips!
UV indices will be quite high this weekend and beyond. Remember these tips!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline will have a slight wind coming off Lake Michigan for the holiday weekend. This is good news because it will keep our dew points a bit lower in the 60s. This means that while it will be humid, it definitely won’t be unbeatable or oppressive outside. However, this isn’t going to last as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will build and gradually move north during the middle of next week.

A slight wind off Lake Michigan will keep humidity levels down, slightly.
A slight wind off Lake Michigan will keep humidity levels down, slightly.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Gulf moisture returns to our region midweek with higher dew points likely.
Gulf moisture returns to our region midweek with higher dew points likely.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures in the 90s will continue next week but each day will see a slight increase in high temperatures. By next Thursday, we are forecasting a high of 95° for the Forest City. Combined with the very moist dew points in the 70s, there are many days next week where the heat indices can hit or, at times pass 100°. Remember the safety tips above because the very-much hot and humid air will be in full force next week.

More 90s and heat indices approaching 100° possible next week.
More 90s and heat indices approaching 100° possible next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Also don’t be on the lookout for any heavy rain. All of the long range computer forecast models are advertising next to nothing for the most part when it comes to rainfall. Yes there will still be opportunities for very scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms every day next week. But these for the most part won’t be any big rainmakers. Sprinklers and watering cans will be necessary every day to keep plants and lawns in the best shape possible because Mother Nature won’t be providing much over the coming several days.

If you are looking for hefty rainfall in our region, don't.
If you are looking for hefty rainfall in our region, don't.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

