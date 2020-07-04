A stateline family paints messages of positivity and cartoons to place in their neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Messages of positivity, one stateline family puts brush to rock in hopes of spreading joy throughout their neighborhood.

They go by the “rock family”. Alex and Addison Harvey have been painting rocks with positive messages and cartoon characters on them to place around their neighborhood. Other families have even joined in on the activity.

The Harvey's created a Facebook page to show off their creations and other people can share what they find.

Their fourth rock painting event is tomorrow where whoever finds the five rocks, wins a gift card.

The Harvey’s say it started just as fun, “We just wanted to put out a positive message to people here in our neighborhood. This is something that we’ve had fun doing. It’s something we wanted to put out there to the neighborhood. Something fun to do for families and children in the neighborhood cause there’s not a whole lot to do right now obviously with the pandemic.”

