Advertisement

A stateline family paints messages of positivity and cartoons to place in their neighborhood

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Messages of positivity, one stateline family puts brush to rock in hopes of spreading joy throughout their neighborhood.

They go by the “rock family”. Alex and Addison Harvey have been painting rocks with positive messages and cartoon characters on them to place around their neighborhood. Other families have even joined in on the activity.

The Harvey's created a Facebook page to show off their creations and other people can share what they find.

Their fourth rock painting event is tomorrow where whoever finds the five rocks, wins a gift card.

The Harvey’s say it started just as fun, “We just wanted to put out a positive message to people here in our neighborhood. This is something that we’ve had fun doing. It’s something we wanted to put out there to the neighborhood. Something fun to do for families and children in the neighborhood cause there’s not a whole lot to do right now obviously with the pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fourth of July safety tips

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Rock painting event

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service.

Latest News

News

Local lawmakers explore how downstate COVID-19 executive order ruling could impact Rockford region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After a downstate judge rules Governor J.B. Pritzker is overstepping his authority when it comes to COVID-19 executive orders, local lawmakers discuss what this ruling means for the Rockford region.

News

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson is asymptomatic.

News

Water safety tips: Experts say preparation is key

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“The more air you can get into your lungs the better. That will help keep you up, but also get you into a more nose up position where you can kind of lay on your back. You can get better flotation that way,” said Bremer.

News

Fundraiser started for 2-year-old girl killed in Thursday crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, the two-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near the 5900 block of Guilford Road around 3:15 p.m.

News

Ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint, police say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police say the suspects are two Black men, approximately 20-year-old, both with thin builds dressed in all black.

News

Family displaced, 25 firefighters respond to apartment fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fire crews were on scene at 3525 Normandy Ave.