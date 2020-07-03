Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Food for thought and lending a hand. A local, nonprofit food organization gives back to the west side of Rockford.

Voices of Inspiration teamed with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide packaged meals for about one-thousand families on the west side. Workers of the organization say they are overwhelmed with humility being able to give back to the people of Rockford.

Vivian Lott, CEO of Voices of Inspiration, said the community coming together is everything to her. “We came together and just wanted to do something for the community... and we just went from there. We went from bags of food, to boxes of food, to feeding one thousand families so it’s just a blessing.”

Voices of Inspiration’s mission is to build trustworthy relationships within the Rockford community by providing for under served families and children.

