Advertisement

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

1,000 families fed
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Food for thought and lending a hand. A local, nonprofit food organization gives back to the west side of Rockford.

Voices of Inspiration teamed with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide packaged meals for about one-thousand families on the west side. Workers of the organization say they are overwhelmed with humility being able to give back to the people of Rockford.

Vivian Lott, CEO of Voices of Inspiration, said the community coming together is everything to her. “We came together and just wanted to do something for the community... and we just went from there. We went from bags of food, to boxes of food, to feeding one thousand families so it’s just a blessing.”

Voices of Inspiration’s mission is to build trustworthy relationships within the Rockford community by providing for under served families and children.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick.

News

Tampico man arrested, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tampico man arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Man shot multiple times late Thursday night in Rockford

Updated: 6 hours ago
36-year-old man fighting life threatening injuries after shooting.

News

Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford is now open for guests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A nearly $90 million dollar building now joins the city skyline in downtown Rockford welcoming guests with some state of the art amenities and new guidelines to keep everyone safe.

News

Man killed by construction equipment in Lee Co.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Equipment rolled into ditch on top of Rock Falls man.

News

Alignment Rockford

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
While you're out celebrating this 4th of July don't forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

News

Smile Masks: Inspired by 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I smile all the time. and I am hoping that soon i will see my miracle to get better,” said Emmalyn.