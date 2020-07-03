Tampico man arrested, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Tampico man was taken into custody on Thursday after claims of sexual assault of a juvenile and an investigation by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A 12-year-old runaway juvenile had been in contact with 31-year-old Brandon L. Abell. During the course of the investigation, detectives found child pornography and determined the victim was sexually assaulted at a house on Horace Avenue within Winnebago County.

Abell was taken into custody is facing charges of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, and one count of the following: Child pornography, kidnapping, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.

Abell is being held on $500,000 bond.

