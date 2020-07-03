Rockford’s 9th 90° temperature on track to occur Friday, though isolated storms return to the picture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Were it not for a deck of high and mid-level clouds drifting overhead late Thursday Afternoon, Rockford would’ve, without a doubt, logged its ninth 90° temperature of 2020. Instead, an 89° high temperature will go into the books, though we won’t wait long at all for our next 90° temperature. It’s nearly certain to come on Friday! Current projections suggest high temperatures in Rockford are to top out around 92°.

While Friday's set to be Rockford's 9th day with a 90°+ high temperature, humidity should remain in control. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will go to work on our atmosphere quickly Friday Morning, as has been the case all week long. Come Friday Afternoon, we’ll be looking to our north, as a few clouds may be incoming, along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Those storms, which ignited over the Northwoods of Wisconsin Thursday Afternoon, are to make a very slow southerly voyage during the day Friday.

Storms presently over Wisconsin this evening may reach the Stateline Friday Afternoon, but coverage will be scattered, at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High-resolution computer model projections suggest the earliest any storms may reach our northernmost counties would be between 2:00 and 3:00pm. One things certain, any storms that do develop will be very widely scattered in nature, only covering, at most, 20% of our area.

A few storms may ignite in the mid-afternoon hours. The best chances appear to be to the north of US-20. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The slow-moving storms will continue their snail-like trek southbound, reaching parts of extreme Northern Illinois, mainly along and north of U.S. 20 through the 5:00 hour. It’s very likely they’ll already be in a weakening mode by that time, and will cover less than 20% of the area by then.

Storms sneak a bit farther south by 5:00pm, but coverage will remain very scattered. Only about 20% of the area will see any rainfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come dinnertime or shortly thereafter, any and all storms are likely to have dissipated entirely, paving the way for clear skies the rest of the night.

Precipitation should not be a concern for us on our Independence Day Saturday. Rather, bright sunshine will be dominant all day long, with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds puffing up in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are once again are to likely top out at 92°. Such a reading would make this 4th of July the 14th hottest on record here, and the hottest since 2012, when the mercury soared to a stifling 102°, and all-time record!

With a forecast high temperature of 92° Saturday, it's to be Rockford's 14th hottest 4th of July. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures are to remain in the lower 90s from Friday through Sunday, there’s a distinct silver lining, in that humidity levels are likely to remain tolerable, as has been the case the past two days. That’s to change in a more significant way come Monday and beyond. Temperatures and humidity are both to surge at that time, as an intense dome of heat and humidity expands eastward. It’s to produce daytime highs in the mid-90s here Monday and beyond, and heat index values that will easily approach, if not reach or even exceed 100°.

Every one of the next seven days will feature temperatures in the 90s, with humidity ramping up in a big way starting Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time next Friday and Saturday roll around, a temperature nearing 100° wouldn’t be entirely out of the question, with long-range computer projections maintaining this being plausible for a third consecutive day.

