Rockford man arrested after woman shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested and charged with battery on Thursday night.

Police officers were sent to a domestic incident on the 1300 block of Charles Street at 11 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman was shot at by a man. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Kyler Nelson, was inside the residence.

After a short standoff, Nelson was taken into custody without incident, and then the Winnebago County Jail. Two guns were recovered along with a spent shell casing, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Nelson faces charges of aggravated discharge and unlawful use of a weapon along with two counts of battery.

