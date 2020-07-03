Advertisement

Rockford man arrested after woman shot

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman was shot at by a man.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested and charged with battery on Thursday night.

Police officers were sent to a domestic incident on the 1300 block of Charles Street at 11 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman was shot at by a man. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Kyler Nelson, was inside the residence.

After a short standoff, Nelson was taken into custody without incident, and then the Winnebago County Jail. Two guns were recovered along with a spent shell casing, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Nelson faces charges of aggravated discharge and unlawful use of a weapon along with two counts of battery.

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

