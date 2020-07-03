Family displaced, 25 firefighters respond to apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called for a possible fire in an air conditioner inside a 24-unit apartment building at 3525 Normandy Ave. within the Rivers Edge Apartments at 12:28 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in a center apartment unit on the second floor of the three-story structure.

Rockford Fire on scene at 3525 Normandy Ave for an apartment fire. First arriving companies report smoke showing. — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 3, 2020

The department reported the ongoing structure fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire, with heavy smoke showing.

@RockfordFire has a working structure fire, upgraded to 2nd alarm, heaving smoke showing. pic.twitter.com/cRXrcgzX5M — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 3, 2020

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes and the entire building was searched for trapped occupants. One family was displaced and relocated with assistance from the Red Cross.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but no injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated loss of $30,000 in damages.

The fire is still under investigation, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

