Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -

A blood drive with the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce, Rock River Valley Blood Center and State Representative Joe Sosnowski will conclude on Friday.

Donations can be made at the Belvidere Donor Center at 1740 South State St. The pandemic is hurting the supply of already rare blood types, which are in the most need. The recent spike in “elective procedures” has also increased the need for blood, according to a statement by Rep. Sosnowski’s office.

Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick. Masks are optional based on each donor’s individual comfort level, but are not required by Rock River Valley Blood Center.

“I am excited to co-host this blood drive to help increase the supply of blood in the Rock River Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the entire country is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage,” Rep. Sosnowski said. “Your donations at this blood drive can help improve the supply and save a life.”

To make an appointment to give blood, visit here or call (779) 210-8381.

