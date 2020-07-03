Advertisement

Man shot multiple times late Thursday night in Rockford

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting late Thursday night in Rockford has a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:45, Rockford Police were on the scene at 1000 Fillmore St. where a 36-year-old man had been shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. Police are currently investigating whether the attack was random or targeted. No suspect is in custody at this time.

