Man shot multiple times late Thursday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting late Thursday night in Rockford has a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:45, Rockford Police were on the scene at 1000 Fillmore St. where a 36-year-old man had been shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. Police are currently investigating whether the attack was random or targeted. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.