Man killed by construction equipment in Lee Co.

Equipment rolled into ditch on top of Rock Falls man.
Police lights
Police lights
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A 34-year-old Rock Falls man was killed while operating road construction equipment in Lee County on Thursday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton EMS went to Carter Road north of Todd Road in rural Amboy at 3:12 p.m., according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Denning of Rock Falls, was operating a piece of road construction equipment when it rolled into the ditch on top of him. Denning was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Amboy Police Department.

