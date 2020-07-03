Man charged with battery of police officer after alleged retail theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Rockford man faces several charges after a reported retail theft on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at Best Buy at 281 Deane Dr. for a report of a shoplifter apprehended by an off-duty Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department deputy at 4:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

After a brief struggle, the suspect, 45-year-old David Strebing of Rockford, was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

Strebing faces charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest, five counts of retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

