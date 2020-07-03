Advertisement

Local lawmakers explore how downstate COVID-19 executive order ruling could impact Rockford region

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a downstate judge rules Governor J.B. Pritzker is overstepping his authority when it comes to COVID-19 executive orders, local lawmakers discuss what this ruling means for the Rockford region.

"I'm not against these guidelines. I'm against them, closing people down if they don't follow them," said Rep. John Cabello (R-68th).

A Clay County Circuit Court judge calls all of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders issued after April 9th unconstitutional, saying the Illinois leader does not have the authority to restrict freedoms.

State Representative John Cabello, who filed his own claim against the orders, says he considers the ruling on State Rep. Darren Bailey's lawsuit a win for the cause.

"I don't believe that government should be telling private businesses, when or when they cannot open. I'm fine with the health department's giving guidelines, but to have the health department be the final say is horribly wrong. That's not the way things are supposed to be set up," said Rep. Cabello.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says this ruling solely looks at if the governor’s actions “unlawfully infringed” on the rights of Illinois residents.

"Whenever there are restrictions imposed upon a constitutional right, the courts look at whether or not there is a rational basis or in other words, a legitimate reason for the restriction being imposed," said Hite Ross.

While State Rep. Maurice West says he respects the power of the people's voice, his main concern is ensuring the people he serves can protect themselves from COVID-19.

I'm hoping that, eventually, we will be able to come together. No matter what party, what race, no matter where we are geographically, coming together for each other, to show modern day true patriotism of fighting and defeating this virus," said Rep. West.

Citing the need to honor free will, Rep. Cabello hopes this decision gives all Illinoisans a better chance at recovering from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

"We have the right to turn around and walk out of that business. We have the right to never go back to that business if we don't want to. But, for a government agency to tell a business that you must do this or you will be closed, is not the right thing to do when it comes to certain aspects," said Rep. Cabello.

While the ramifications of the ruling don’t impact the state’s reopening plan, after the verdict, Gov. Pritzker announced his plans to appeal the ruling, highlighting victories in other pandemic-related cases surrounding his powers.

