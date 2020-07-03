Advertisement

Ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police looking for suspects
(KOSA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An ice cream vendor was robbed in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

The vendor was on Green Street when the robbery took place at 3:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police say the suspects are two Black men, approximately 20-years-old each, both with thin builds dressed in all black. One of the men is about 5 feet and 7 inches and the other is 5 feet and 11 inches with long dreads, according to the Rockford Police Department.

