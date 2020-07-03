Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford is now open for guests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A nearly $90 million dollar building now joins the city skyline in downtown Rockford welcoming guests with some state of the art amenities and new guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

News

Man killed by construction equipment in Lee Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Equipment rolled into ditch on top of Rock Falls man.

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 5 hours ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

Latest News

News

Alignment Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
While you're out celebrating this 4th of July don't forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

News

Smile Masks: Inspired by 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I smile all the time. and I am hoping that soon i will see my miracle to get better,” said Emmalyn.

News

Tips to keep pets safe from fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
While you’re out celebrating this 4th of July don’t forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

News

Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for ‘surge’ states travelers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to preserve the gains Chicago had made.'