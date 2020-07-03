Advertisement

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Health officials blame the surge largely on young people congregating in bars.
Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials urged people Thursday to spend the Fourth of July weekend at home as coronavirus infections surge in the state.

The number of confirmed cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday. The infection curve is rising in 40 states; only the Northeast has escaped the spike.

Health officials blame the surge largely on young people congregating in bars. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said Thursday that 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s, which is up from 11% in April.

“In order to help decrease the infection rate in our state, we need younger Wisconsinites to take more precautions like staying home, physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings whenever possible,” Palm said.

Public health officials halted indoor service at Madison bars beginning Thursday and limited the number of people who can eat inside at restaurants to 25% capacity.

As of Thursday, Wisconsin had recorded 29,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, an increase of 539 from Wednesday, according to the DHS. Meanwhile, 792 people have died of the disease in the state.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed schools, shuttered most nonessential businesses and limited the size of gatherings. The order was supposed to lift April 24, but Palm extended it to May 26.

The extension spurred Republican legislators to file a lawsuit directly with the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court, which ruled 4-3 on May 13 that Palm had overstepped her authority and struck down the order. Since then, the state has become a patchwork of local ordinances and orders limiting business activities and gatherings.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Criminal complaint charges civilian with helping hide body of Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Army said Wednesday that the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.

News

City of Freeport to test CodeRED community notification system Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
System allows Freeport’s officials to reach residents and personnel.

News

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
1000 families fed by Voices of Inspiration

News

Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick.

Latest News

News

Man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, Winnebago Co. authorities say

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tampico man arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Man shot multiple times late Thursday night in Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
36-year-old man fighting life threatening injuries after shooting.

News

Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford is now open for guests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A nearly $90 million dollar building now joins the city skyline in downtown Rockford welcoming guests with some state of the art amenities and new guidelines to keep everyone safe.

News

Man killed by construction equipment in Lee Co.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Equipment rolled into ditch on top of Rock Falls man.