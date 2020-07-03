Advertisement

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Don’t miss your shot to watch this weekend
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –The film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” premieres on Disney Plus Friday.

Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes.

The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

The musical received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and also won 11 Tony awards.

The movie's theatrical release was initially set for October 2021, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

WATCH: Osprey flys with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
1000 families fed by Voices of Inspiration

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 45 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

News

Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick.

Latest News

News

Tampico man arrested, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tampico man arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic