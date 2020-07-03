Gunshot victim takes himself to local hospital, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A gunshot victim got himself to a local hospital after suffering a life-threatening wound in Rockford on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Filmore Street for a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was labeled as life-threatening.

A residence and a parked vehicle were also struck. After further investigation, officers learned the victim and a group of people were fired upon by the occupants of a newer white pickup truck.

Officers were able to recover a gun found near the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

