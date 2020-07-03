Advertisement

Gunshot victim takes himself to local hospital, police investigating

A residence and a parked vehicle were also struck.
Firearm
Firearm(AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A gunshot victim got himself to a local hospital after suffering a life-threatening wound in Rockford on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Filmore Street for a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was labeled as life-threatening.

A residence and a parked vehicle were also struck. After further investigation, officers learned the victim and a group of people were fired upon by the occupants of a newer white pickup truck.

Officers were able to recover a gun found near the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family displaced, 25 firefighters respond to apartment fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fire crews were on scene at 3525 Normandy Ave.

News

Man charged with battery of police officer after alleged retail theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief struggle, the suspect, 45-year-old David Strebing of Rockford, was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois seeking new poet laureate, state’s 1st since 2017

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bradley University professor Kevin Stein was the most recent Illinois poet laureate, serving from 2003 to 2017.

News

Rockford man arrested after woman shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman was shot at by a man.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. man’s unexplainable recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
Few have had a more unexplainable year than Mike Intravaia. A story of devastation and revival earned Intravaia the name “Miracle Mike.”

News

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials blame the surge largely on young people congregating in bars.

News

Criminal complaint charges civilian with helping hide body of Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Army said Wednesday that the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.

News

City of Freeport to test CodeRED community notification system Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
System allows Freeport’s officials to reach residents and personnel.

News

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
1000 families fed by Voices of Inspiration

News

Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick.