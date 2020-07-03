Fundraiser started for 2-year-old girl killed in Thursday crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2-year-old girl killed after being struck by a vehicle on Guilford Road Thursday now has a GoFundMe started in order to cover costs of her passing.

Organized by Pamela Velez, the fundraiser refers to “Baby Kenny.”

“This princess was full of life and love and an entire life ahead of her,” the fundraiser description said. Currently, the GoFundMe has a goal of raising $10,000 and has raised $7,110 as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

On Thursday, the two-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near the 5900 block of Guilford Road around 3:15 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital before beign pronounced dead.

The driver of a commercial vehicle traveling eastbound on Guilford Road remained on scene. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.

