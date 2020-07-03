Advertisement

Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford is now open for guests

A nearly $90 million dollar building now joins the city skyline in downtown Rockford welcoming guests with some state of the art amenities and new guidelines to keep everyone safe.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The long awaited Riverfront Embassy Suites is now open in downtown Rockford. The $87.5 million hotel features a 21,000 sqaure foot conference center, rooftop bar and restaurant however all of these have some restrictions due to the pandemic, but some guests say they’re just happy to check in.

“I’ve been excited about this before it was even fully announced that anything was coming, so it’s been a long couple years waiting for it and everything,” said Rockford resident Michelle Moore.

Long time Rockford residents Ben and Michelle Moore are having a stay-cation at the hotel to celebrate a special occassion.

“Finally they e-mailed us that they’re opening soft opening and today happens to be her birthday so we picked today,” said Rockford resident Ben Moore.

The couple says they’re happy with their room and the unique touches of the buildings design.

“I love it so far,” said Moore. “We just went up to the room for the first time and its industrial, but not dirty and it’s really nice, big , spacious and a lot of artwork around the building,” said Moore.

The hotel features 160 rooms, an indoor pool and hot tub and a game room. Officials with the facility hope the hotel brings more tourists to downtown Rockford.

“The more activity in downtown the more it’s going to be a destination for people not only that live in Rockford, but for those visiting from outside of the area, so I’m very proud of that impact on the city,” said President of Gorman & Company, Gary Gorman

