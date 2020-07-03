Advertisement

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has suspended the Disney College Program indefinitely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney said in a blog post on Thursday that the internship's participants won't be among those returning to work when it reopens its Florida theme parks later this month.

The company also said it doesn't know when the Disney-owned apartments where the students lived will be reopened.

“We understand this is not the news you were hoping to hear and we want to assure you this decision was not made lightly,” Disney said in the post. The company said it would refund students their fees and allow participants, including recent college graduates, to re-apply.

The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced plans last month to reopen the Florida parks in phases, with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11 followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld parks reopened in June.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

WATCH: Osprey flys with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive on Rockford’s west side

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
1000 families fed by Voices of Inspiration

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 44 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

News

Rep. Sosnowski hosts blood drive with Belvidere Chamber, RRVBC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors will be screened for good health upon arrival and are asked to not enter the building if they are sick.

Latest News

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

News

Tampico man arrested, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tampico man arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic