Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

'We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry'
McClain’s death generated new attention after the death of George Floyd stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
By PATTY NIEBERG AND COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One of the white officers who stopped Elijah McClain was fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used on the Black man before he died last year, authorities said Friday. After getting a text message with the images, he replied, “haha.”

Police stopped McClain as he walked down the street in a ski mask last August for “being suspicious.” Aurora Officer Jason Rosenblatt tried to use a chokehold on the 23-year-old but couldn’t because of his position, so another officer did, a report from prosecutors said.

In October, Rosenblatt received the photos from fellow officers who smiled as they mimicked a chokehold near where McClain was stopped, which had become a public memorial. The others were fired or resigned this week.

McClain’s death has become a rallying cry amid a national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice, with the state reopening the case for possible criminal charges and federal officials looking into a civil rights investigation. In several places, the chokehold has been banned and other police reforms passed after nationwide protests.

A visibly shaken Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson assailed the officers involved with the photos, saying their explanation is that they were “trying to cheer up a friend by sending that photo.”

“We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry,” Wilson said. The officers may not have committed a crime, but the photographs are “a crime against humanity and decency,” she added.

After an internal investigation, Wilson fired Rosenblatt and two officers who appeared in the photos, Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero, for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Jaron Jones, the officer pictured reenacting the chokehold, resigned this week.

The Aurora Police Association called it “a rush to judgment.” The union for officers said on Facebook that the investigation took nine days, while a standard internal affairs case takes months.

Several police agencies have taken swift action to punish officers, including those involved in George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis. The case ushered in global demonstrations.

Facing increasing pressure, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last week ordered the state attorney general to reopen McClain’s case after prosecutors last year cleared the officers who confronted him. Two of them, including the one that put McClain in a chokehold, are still on the force as authorities look into possible criminal charges.

Word of the photos emerged soon after Polis' announcement. Aurora police launched an investigation last week after another officer reported the photos.

“The fact that three on-duty, in-uniform police officers thought that it was appropriate to reenact the murder, jokingly, shows that the department is rotten to the core,” said Mari Newman, the McClain family’s lawyer.

For Elijah’s mother, Sheneen McClain, “it was just devastating to see that people were mocking the murder of her son,” Newman added.

People rallied near the memorial for McClain, chanting his name and carrying signs saying, “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

“Rosenblatt got fired not for killing Elijah, not for murdering Elijah, but for making fun of Elijah,” said Terrence Roberts, a community organizer and family friend. “That is the culture that we’re fighting, where a police officer can murder a black man, a black child, and keep his job and stay on the force so he can go make fun of this child.”

Officers stopped McClain, a massage therapist, after a 911 call on Aug. 24 reported him as suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask and flailing his arms. He begged them repeatedly to let go of him, according to body-camera video.

After the chokehold that cut off blood to his brain, paramedics administered 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm him down. He suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.

A forensic pathologist could not determine what exactly led to McClain’s death but said physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

A prosecutor said he didn’t pursue criminal charges against the officers because the pathologist wasn’t able to determine if their actions caused McClain’s death. District Attorney Dave Young recently called the young man’s death “tragic and unnecessary” but defended his decision.

Police body-camera video shows an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. ... I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

In the video, the officer turns McClain around and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, he begs them to let go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

Aurora police have said McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody.

In the video, McClain tells officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

The U.S. attorney’s office, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the FBI announced this week they are looking into whether to launch a civil rights investigation. Federal authorities said they also were considering an investigation into the photos.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

