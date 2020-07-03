City of Freeport to test CodeRED community notification system Tuesday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Freeport Emergency Notification System, CodeRED, will be tested to validated telephone numbers in the city’s database on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

• There is no need to take action if you receive the call. Emergency personnel are merely testing the system to ensure it is operational as needed, and to encourage additional residents to enroll to receive future notifications.

• This process helps continually improve the system. Testing increases the efficiency of the system and speed at which notifications will be delivered during an actual emergency.

• Visit the City of Freeport website to update contact information. If your phone number is not in the database, you will not receive a call when we do launch an important notification.

The CodeRED system allows Freeport’s officials to reach residents and personnel by using the system’s capabilities to send telephone calls, text messages, emails and social media posts to inform residents and better protect life and property, according to Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas.

The City has also purchased the CodeRED Weather Warning system, an automated weather warning technology that delivers phone calls, text messages, and emails to registered residents and businesses within the direct path of severe weather. The CodeRED Weather Warning system is an opt-in service that automatically notifies those enrolled of tornado, flash flood, and severe thunderstorm warnings just moments after an alert is issued by the National Weather Service.

Citizens aer urged to visit the City of Freeport’s website, and click on CodeRED Community Notification under Interactive Resources located on the city website. Questions regarding this system test should be directed to 815-235-8208.

