Advertisement

LIVE: Fort Hood provides update on status of Guillen investigation

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22. Remains believed to be hers were found on Tuesday in a shallow grave near the Leon River. (File)
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22. Remains believed to be hers were found on Tuesday in a shallow grave near the Leon River. (File)(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers are providing an update on the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH LIVE

Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Early Wednesday a soldier described as a suspect in an Army CID investigation committed suicide as Killeen police officers approached him.

Authorities arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the investigation, but did not identify her.

They have provided no information about how either may be linked to Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All leading U.S. airlines previously accepted combination of grants, loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30.

News

Rockford Old Time Pottery location to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As part of the Chapter 11 effort, Old Time Pottery will also close stores in Fayetteville, N.C., North Charleston, S.C. and Orlando.

News

MercyHealth successfully performs first TAVR heart procedure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
TAVR is a way to replace a diseased heart valve without having a patient undergo major open-heart surgery.

News

FSD names new elementary principals, executive position

Updated: 3 hours ago
The two women were named as principals on Wednesday night.

News

Freeport School District releases reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
FSD 145 will be providing a virtual 'Parent Q&A' session in the near future .

Latest News

News

Man arrested for hit and run in Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
A 21-year-old is arrested after hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene in Rockford.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Rockford residents speak out at the city’s third public listening session

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents voice their concerns during a public listening session aimed at improving the community.

News

The Rockford Chamber and RAEDC vote to join forces

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Two Rockford organizations took a vote to unify their groups and provide better resources for the community.

News

Local law enforcement focuses on road safety in anticipation of Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the Fourth of July approaches, local law enforcement lays out its plan to keep you safe.

News

Discovery Center Museum to reopen July 8

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Time between visits will be used for enhanced cleaning.