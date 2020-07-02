Smile Masks: Inspired by 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“S.M.I.L.E- See Miracles in Life Every Day,” 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze’s motto.

She has had 39 brain and spinal surgeries in her battle with chiari malformation.

There is no cure for the disease. The a condition involves Emmalyn’s brain tissue to be too large for her skull and extends into her spinal canal. This causes many side effects, including complications in surgeries. Emmalyn goes to California for specialized treatment.

“We were out there during the Covid. We drove out there from Illinois to California,” said Stephanie Freeze, Emmalyn’s mom.

During their time in the hospital they met a woman who makes more comfortable hospital gowns for adults and children, called Brave Gowns. Summer Germann, the owner, was inspired by Emmalyn’s smile motto and asked to use it as a mask design.

“I smile all the time. and I am hoping that soon i will see my miracle to get better,” said Emmalyn.

“I just want to send her message. She goes through a lot but there is a lot of positivity in her, and I like to spread that. She is a firecracker who likes to spread joy to whoever she can,” said Stephanie.

Proceeds from the sale of the masks go to Emmalyn’s medical expenses.

You can buy masks here or support the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.