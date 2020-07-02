Rockford residents speak out at the city’s third public listening session

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came together to demand accountability from city leaders following recent protests throughout the Stateline.

“We’re here and we’re begging no we’re demanding a change,” said Rockford resident Dominique Woodings.

Rockford residents stepped up to the microphone for the city’s third public listening session to speak face to face with city leaders in their fight for justice and change.

“I’m about business,” said one Rockford resident. I have kids, I have nieces, I have nephews and while you’re sitting here listening their lives are staying in danger.”

Many expressed frustration with local police and raised concerns about a weekend incident where a Rockford Police Office was charged with battery.

“The police won’t actually release the dash cam footage for I don’t know the people who stood outside the jail at midnight and begged for someone who was innocent to be released,” said Rockford resident Aubrey Barnett.

The listening sessions were designed by the city as a way for the community to speak directly to the people who represent them.

“I pay taxes, I’m a registered voter and I vote in every election so if you don’t listen to me now I don’t want to listen to you when it’s time for election,” said Rockford resident Bren Langdon.

City officials say they’re listening and want to take the next steps to create a better community.

“We need that dialogue we need to listen and try to understand what’s on their mind,” said Alderman Frank Beach.

The next listening session will be held July 8 starting at 5:30PM at the Salavation Army at 500 S. Rockford Avenue.

