Rockford Old Time Pottery location to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Old Time Pottery store in Rockford will offer a closing sale before shutting down the 5830 E. State St. location permanently.

Home decor retailer Old Time Pottery announced Monday morning that it has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in order to restructure its finances, according to USA Today.

“Old Time Pottery shoppers will find savings storewide with discounts up to 30% off the original price. The Store Closing sale features savings on a full selection of home décor, outdoor seasonal product, bedding, bath, rugs, furniture, floral, kitchen, dining essentials, and much more,” accorrding to the company.

As part of the Chapter 11 effort, Old Time Pottery will also close stores in Fayetteville, N.C., North Charleston, S.C. and Orlando. Old Time Pottery officials said the company is expected to emerge from the filing with stronger operations as it did following the recession in 2008.

