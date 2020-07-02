Rivets drop season opener to Loggers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In front of a socially distanced crowd, the Rivets opened their 2020 season with a 1-0 loss to the Loggers.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the ninth when La Crosse third baseman JT Thompson ripped a Zach Losey pitch to left-center field to drive in the only run.

Jimmy Burnette got the start for the Rivets and lasted three innings with three strikeouts and three walks.

Jake Armstrong was also solid in relief, recording five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Ryan Hampe recorded Rockford’s only hit of the game.

The Rivets and Loggers meet again on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

