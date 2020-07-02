2-year-old killed in crash, Winnebago Co. deputies say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A two-year-old was struck and killed by a car in Winnbeago County on Thursday afternoon.

It was initally reported a pedestrian was struck by a car near the 5900 block of Guilford Road at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a two-year-old female child had been struck. She was taken to a Rockford hospital, where the two-year-old was pronounced dead.

During the preliminary investigation, the child was struck by the driver of a commercial vehicle traveling eastbound on Guilford Road. The driver remained on scene.

Guilford Road from Mulford Road to Country Farm Road will be closed for the next several hours, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation. Officials say to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian accident in the 5900 block of Guilford Road. Please avoid the area. — Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) July 2, 2020

