Man arrested for hit and run in Rockford

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries
David Lawrence II
David Lawrence II(Winnebago County Inmate Database)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is in jail after a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Rockford Police officers responded to 2300 block of Harrison Avenue at Victory Tap in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old David Lawrence II of Rockford, was located a short time later, taken into custody, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

He has been charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and failure to give information.

