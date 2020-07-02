Advertisement

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While you’re out celebrating this 4th of July don’t forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

“You need to know who your dog is and beware of that,” said Telah Garwacki, K9 Junction owner.

The Fourth of July can be a tough time for pets.

“If they are freaked out, don’t leave them that’s when they go through glass windows and doors and you end up losing your pet,” Garwacki said.

But there are some ways to keep them safe and calm. Garwacki says cuddling up next to them isn’t the way to go, it will only allow the behavior to continue

“You don’t want to feed into their fear because if you feed into it then you’re telling them it’s okay to be fearful,” Garwacki said.

Garwacki encourages you to find a way to distract your animal.

“We would put her in a crate, make it dark, turn up the radio to distract her,” Garwacki said.

But Garwacki also suggests calming bones or drops.

“I don’t like medicating dogs but sometimes CBD is just enough to take the edge off,” Garwacki said.

“Our golden rule here is it’s best to talk to your vet,” said Amber Pinnon, Winnebago County Animal Services adoption coordinator.

Pinnon says it’s also important to keep a close eye on your cat or dog.

“A lot of chemicals are around with fireworks. So Make sure lighter fluid is put away and make sure they are not near fireworks and exposed to burns,” Pinnon said.

Pinnon also hopes owners don’t forget about the heat. She says it’s important to monitor how long your pet stays outside.

“We don’t have hair all over our body like a dog or pup would and so it’s important to take that into account,” Pinnon said.

This is a big-time of year when pets go missing so providing your pet with a snug collar with a name tag can make all the difference.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alignment Rockford

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Smile Masks: Inspired by 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I smile all the time. and I am hoping that soon i will see my miracle to get better,” said Emmalyn.

News

Tips to keep pets safe from fireworks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
While you’re out celebrating this 4th of July don’t forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

News

Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for ‘surge’ states travelers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to preserve the gains Chicago had made.'

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker beats GOP federal case, loses downstate county challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the downstate lawsuit, state Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and his attorneys fought keep it in state court.

News

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

News

IRS: Unclaimed 2016 refunds of $57M waiting for Illinois taxpayers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For 2016 tax returns, the window closes July 15 for most taxpayers.

News

2-year-old killed in crash, Winnebago Co. deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Guilford Road from Mulford Road to Country Farm Road will be closed for the next several hours.

News

Boone County announces 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.

News

Rockford-area leaders explore potential local impact of Moving Forward Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The U.S. House of Representatives approves new legislation designed to revitalize key components of the national infrastructure.