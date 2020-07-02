Advertisement

FSD names new elementary principals, executive position

The two women were named as principals on Wednesday night.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -

Amanda Hays was named principal of Center Elementary School and Patricia Schneider was named principal of Empire Elementary School by the FSD 145 Board of Education on Wednesday night.

Hays most recently worked in the Harlem School District where she served as a building principal in two schools. She also served on numerous district level committees, including the Equity Leadership Team. Hays also has teaching and administrative experience in the Rockford Public School system. Hays holds B.S. degrees in Child Development from St. Joseph College, Elementary Education from Rockford College as well as a Master of Educational Leadership from National Louis University.

An employee of FSD for many years, Schneider currently serves as Curriculum Coordinator for ELA, Science and Advanced Learning. She takes on the role of principal with vast experiences in the district in the roles of classroom teacher, literacy coach and reading specialist. Schneider has served on many district level committees and provided leadership in many areas, according to FSD.

The newly named Empire Elementary School principal holds a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Northern Iliinois University, Master of Arts in Education, Reading Instruction and Educational Leadership from St. Xavier University, Aurora University and American College of Education, respectively.

“We look forward to the leadership both Amanda and Patricia will bring to the elementary level and their respective buildings, as we focus on the commitments in our Three Year Vision and build a strong foundation of learning that will contribute to success for all of our students,” FSD Superintendent Anna Alvaro said.

Dr. Julia Cloat was also named Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction by FSD 145.

Dr. Cloat has spent a combined total of 22 years working in Kaneland CUSD #302 and Huntley CSD #158, where she served in roles including Literacy Specialist, Assistant Principal, RtI/MTSS Coordinator and Curriculum Director. Cloat holds a Doctor of Education degree from Northern Illinois University (2014).

She also holds a Master of Teaching degree from Aurora University (2001) and a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern IL University (1991). Dr. Cloat currently teaches as an adjunct professor at Northern Illinois University.

“With Dr. Cloat’s professional background and experience in curriculum and instruction in addition to her authoring books in equity in education, we are excited to be able to tap into her expertise and support our ongoing work in curriculum and instruction. We look forward to Dr. Cloat’s ability to focus on the ‘Academic Excellence’ commitment in our Three Year Vision that is ultimately driven by improving academic outcomes for our students and narrowing the performance gap between our low income and non low income students and build a strong foundation of learning that will contribute to the success of all of our students,” Alvarado said.

