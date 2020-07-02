Advertisement

Freeport School District releases reopening plan

FSD 145 will be providing a virtual 'Parent Q&A' session in the near future .
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Freeport School District released their reopening plan on Wednesday night.

FSD 145′s plan comes from guidance by the Illinois State Board of Education, state and local public health officials. A model of instruction has been made for each grade level — PreK, K-6, 7-12.

In addition to weekly communications, FSD 145 will be providing a virtual “Parent Q&A” session in the near future. Parents will have the option to ask questions on the district website, and will communicate when that platform is ready for use. FSD 145 will use those questions to create an FAQ document that will be accessible via the website.

Additionally, the ISBE established requirements for the school district listed below.

  • The use of appropriate protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings for all individuals (students and adults)
  • Social distancing of 6 feet apart be observed, as much as possible
  • Schools conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or require that individuals self-certify that they are free of symptoms before entering school buildings
  • Increase in schoolwide cleaning and disinfection
  • Prohibit more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space
FSD 145
FSD 145(FSD 145)

“Ongoing guidance from the ISBE, state and local health departments and our school board may warrant changes in the details of our process,” according to FSD 145.

