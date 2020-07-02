Advertisement

Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for ‘surge’ states travelers

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to preserve the gains Chicago had made.'
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) -

People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday.

To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”

The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks and the city has allowed many businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants with limits on customers.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, that means people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will be affected.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that people from nine states hit hard by the COVID-19 virus will be required to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in his state, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Cuomo’s announcement came as Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocketed by 5,500, which was a 25% jump from its previous one-day record and triple the level of just two weeks prior.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Chicago officials will enforce that state’s order.

According to a website explaining the change, people could face fines of between $100 and $500 per day, totaling up to $7,000.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alignment Rockford

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
While you're out celebrating this 4th of July don't forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

News

Smile Masks: Inspired by 11-year-old Emmalyn Freeze

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I smile all the time. and I am hoping that soon i will see my miracle to get better,” said Emmalyn.

News

Tips to keep pets safe from fireworks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
While you’re out celebrating this 4th of July don’t forget about your four-legged friends who might not enjoy fireworks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker beats GOP federal case, loses downstate county challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the downstate lawsuit, state Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and his attorneys fought keep it in state court.

News

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

News

IRS: Unclaimed 2016 refunds of $57M waiting for Illinois taxpayers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For 2016 tax returns, the window closes July 15 for most taxpayers.

News

2-year-old killed in crash, Winnebago Co. deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Guilford Road from Mulford Road to Country Farm Road will be closed for the next several hours.

News

Boone County announces 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.

News

Rockford-area leaders explore potential local impact of Moving Forward Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The U.S. House of Representatives approves new legislation designed to revitalize key components of the national infrastructure.