Boone County announces 2 new cases of COVID-19

There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -

Boone County is now at 604 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with two new cases.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.

-- Park Place of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 46 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 108 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 91 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 116 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 96 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 52 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

