36 additional deaths, 869 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,262 specimens for a total of 1,666,317.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 869 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,262 specimens for a total of 1,666,317. In the last 24-hour cycle, there were 33,090 tests with 828 new cases, according to IDPH.

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 females 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 4 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 6 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,882 cases, including 6,987 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 25–July 1 is 2.6 percent.

News releases will be posted on the DPH.illinois.gov website over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

