11 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,044. This is up from 3,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths remain at 93.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.8 percent.

