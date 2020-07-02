11 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,044. This is up from 3,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths remain at 93.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.8 percent.

