Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Say neigh to messing with the horses
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.(Source: WJZ, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (Gray News) – A woman on Assateague Island National Seashore learned it’s best not to mess with the wild horses that live there.

A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel. It was nosing through the food she brought with her to the beach.

Someone shouts “watch out” shortly after the woman smacks the horse on its hindquarter, but it was too late. The horse had already kicked her.

The wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore are protected.

U.S. Park officials advise visitors to stay away from them.

