THE STATELINE: PUBLIC POOLS REOPEN

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Residents in Polo dive into phase 4, reopening the community pool with restrictions.

As we experience scorching temperatures, pool-goers and staff in polo say they are glad knowing there is a place to cool off and have fun.

Manager Kayla Berstrom says the pool opened Saturday, and it’s met the 50-person capacity limit almost every day since. But she says, while it’s nice to have a sense of normalcy and be back at the pool, you should expect some changes.

“We are trying to keep the lines to the zip and slide 6 feet apart, that is kind of hard. The chairs are 6 feet apart. And at the entryway people have to stand six feet apart,” said Bergstrom.

You can visit the pool from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5p.m. on Sunday.

