Stateline’s heat wave in early stages, hotter times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July’s off to a steamy start, with the area’s eighth 90° high temperature now in the books, and plenty more are still to come. Normally, by July 1, only five such days should have occurred, and last year only three had taken place. July’s historically our warmest month of the year, by a wide margin! Our normal high temperature is either 84° or 85° throughout the month, and, on average, an additional eight days of 90° heat take place.

It's historically our hottest month of the year, with eight 90s typically occurring. This month will see far more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

90s are in our forecast for at least the next seven days, meaning we’ll have already met the “normal” amount of July 90s by July 8, and the hot pattern here will be far from over!

By this time next week, we'll already have 15 days with 90s in the books, and several more are to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact, the hotter than normal pattern is expected to take us to at least to the halfway point of the month, and quite likely beyond that. The temperature outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center places the Stateline at or near the epicenter of above normal temperatures for the entire month. That suggests we’ll likely end up with a total amount of 90° days well into the double digits this month!

If there’s a silver lining to be found for non-heat enthusiasts, it’s that humidity levels have relaxed some. Dew points have fallen from previous levels in the lower 70s down to the middle 60s. It’s still a sticky brand of air, but not quite as oppressive as in recent days. Model projections suggest that humidity levels should remain at least tolerable through the early weekend, only to tick up a bit come Sunday and beyond.

It may be a small silver lining, but Thursday, while hot, looks to be ever so slightly less humid. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it will be hot for some time to come, the humidity levels shouldn't be oppressive until later in the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures, for the most part, are to warm very slowly over the coming week, there continue to be strong indications suggesting intense and potentially dangerous heat expanding eastward late next week or next weekend. Such a pattern developing continues to signal at least the potential for our first 100° temperatures since 2012 being a possibility somewhere between July 10 and July 14.

