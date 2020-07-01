Advertisement

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford to open, now hiring

Opening dates will be released soon, Six Flags says
Six Flags
Six Flags(Six Flags)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Hurricane Harbor Rockford is not only preparing to open this summer, the Six Flags location is hiring.

The theme park claims to have received word from Gov. Pritzker and the Restore Illinois team that waterparks may begin opening, acording to an announcement on Wednesday.

“Our full-time team is now back on property and working to implement our comprehensive reopening safety plan so that we can welcome guests to Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford soon,” according to Six Flags.

Opening dates will be released soon, according to Six Flags.

In preparation for opening, the theme parks are hiring for waterpark positions, including lifeguards and culinary team members. Six Flags will be covering the cost of lifeguard certification training for accepted applicants.

Those interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com and interview virtually. Team member on-boarding and training will also take place online.

