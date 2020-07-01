Advertisement

Rockford libraries waiving fines, fees through July

Fines will begin accruing again on August 1.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Rockford Public Library will offer a “once in a pandemic” waiving of late fees at all library locations in exchange for the return of any overdue materials, throughout the month of July.

Customers can return borrowed materials to any Rockford Public Library location, where they will be checked into the catalog system with fines waived. Once materials have been checked in, customers are welcome to borrow materials again.

Fines will begin accruing again on August 1. The decision was made in celebration of RPL’s “Safe Opening.”

“We think that the Safe Opening, after the COVID motivated Shelter-in-Place mandate, is the perfect time to welcome back our customers who may have acquired late fees because of overdue library items,” RPL Executive Director, Lynn Stainbrook said. “We want everyone in our service area to have an opportunity to utilize all the digital and hands on services available through the Rockford Public Library.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

