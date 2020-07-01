Advertisement

New Ill. traffic laws in effect to start July

Measures include tougher penalties for injuries caused by texting and driving.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(WIBW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Two new traffic laws will take effect Wednesday, July 1. The laws establish tougher penalties for drivers who seriously injure others while texting and driving and for those who cause severe injury to pedestrians.

Secretary of State Jesse White and the Illinois Department of Transportation made the announcement.

The first law, Public Act 101-0090, amends the Illinois Vehicle Code by establishing a 12-month license suspension and minimum fine of $1,000 for a motorist who, while texting and driving, causes great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement to another person, according to the announcement.

The second law, Public Act 101-0470 also referred to as Mason’s Law amends the IVC by establishing a 12-month license suspension for a motorist who, while violating the right-of-way at crosswalks and in school zones, causes serious injury to another person.

“These laws enhance the penalties for drivers who seriously injure others because of texting and driving,” White said. “Drivers who are negligent by texting and driving or disregarding pedestrians are putting others in grave danger. I urge drivers never to text while driving and to always be mindful of yielding to pedestrians.”

White also reminded drivers to be safe during the holiday weekend.

“Distracted driving and the safety of pedestrians remain among our biggest challenges to get the number of traffic deaths where it should be: Zero,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “I thank Gov. Pritzker for signing the bills. These laws will make drivers think twice about the life-and-death decisions they make behind the wheel.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MercyHealth eases visitor guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zero-visitor policy remains in place for any patient treated for COVID-19 or under criminal investigation.

News

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion.

News

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford to open, now hiring

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Opening dates will be released soon, Six Flags says.

News

New COVID-19 death in Stephenson Co.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
SCHD reported the man was in his 80′s.

Latest News

News

Rockford Chamber, Area Economic Development Council vote to unify

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Transform Rockford also submitted a letter in support of unifying the organizations.

Puzzle Person

23 Blend Puzzle Person Archive

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dane Co. imposes new restrictions on bars and restaurants; public gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In the face of triple-digit growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County each day, county leaders and health officials are returning to greater restrictions on restaurants and bars as well as public gatherings.

News

Home hit by gunfire on Harlem Boulevard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday Rockford Police responded to the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard for reports of gunfire.

News

Arson investigation underway after garage fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
A garage is completely destroyed after its apparently set on fire early Wednesday morning.

News

Multiple overnight weapons incidents in Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police respond to multiple violations.