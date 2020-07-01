New COVID-19 death in Stephenson Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Stephenson County Health Department reported an additional death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

SCHD reported the man was in his 80′s. His death brings the total number in the county to 6. There are now 268 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Stephenson County.

For all those tested in the county, 94.4 percent tested negative. You can find more information here.

