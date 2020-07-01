Advertisement

Multiple overnight weapons incidents in Rockford

No injuries in any of the incidents.
Police are still investigating.
Police are still investigating.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to three shots fired calls after midnight on Wednesday.

Around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a weapons violation at 1200 11th Ave. No structures were struck and no one was hurt.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to an incident of two vechilce firing on each other on the 1100 block of 4th Ave. No structures were hit, and no injuries were reported.

At 3 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the 600 block of Score St, where one structure was hit. No injuries in the incident.

All 3 investigations are ongoing.

