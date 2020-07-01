Multiple overnight weapons incidents in Rockford
No injuries in any of the incidents.
Jul. 1, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to three shots fired calls after midnight on Wednesday.
Around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a weapons violation at 1200 11th Ave. No structures were struck and no one was hurt.
Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to an incident of two vechilce firing on each other on the 1100 block of 4th Ave. No structures were hit, and no injuries were reported.
At 3 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the 600 block of Score St, where one structure was hit. No injuries in the incident.
All 3 investigations are ongoing.
