More than $9M to Rockford Mass Transit District for COVID-19 response

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Rockford Mass Transit District received a $9.3 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the CARES Act on Tuesday.

The grant will support fixed route bus and paratransit service during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to the FTA.

You can see the FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive, according to the FTA.

In addition to the CARES Act funding, the FTA issued a Safety Advisory. The advisory prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

